OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Luxembourg is a major financial hub, a NATO Ally, and one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment in Canada. To deepen these ties, today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that Canada will welcome the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, to Ottawa, Ontario, from February 7 to 9, 2026.

During the visit, Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Frieden will discuss areas to strengthen the Canada-Luxembourg partnership across key sectors, including in advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, aerospace, space and related technologies, and financial services. They will emphasise opportunities for new investment into Canada and the potential for greater Canadian exports to Luxembourg.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Frieden will also focus on pressing global challenges, including Russia's illegal war against Ukraine. As NATO Allies, they will discuss efforts underway to reinforce transatlantic security, increase investments in defence and security, and protect the Alliance's northern and western flanks.

In an increasingly uncertain world, Canada is focused on what we can control: diversifying our trade, attracting investment, and deepening our ties with reliable partners.

Quote

"Canada and Luxembourg are strong partners with growing ties in defence, technology, investment, and trade. I look forward to hosting Prime Minister Frieden as we deepen our economic cooperation, strengthen the NATO Alliance, and create opportunity for our workers and businesses."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

In 2024, Luxembourg's foreign direct investment stock in Canada totalled $22.3 billion and merchandise trade totalled $249.8 million between countries.

Luxembourg is the largest investment fund centre in Europe and the second largest globally, managing over $11.5 trillion in assets.

In 2025, Luxembourg opened an embassy in Ottawa.

Canada and Luxembourg are fellow members of key international organisations, including the United Nations, NATO, and La Francophonie.

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]