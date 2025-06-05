OTTAWA, ON, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - "On October 7, 2023, Hamas, a terrorist entity, launched the deadliest attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. Approximately one thousand two hundred innocent people were murdered. Young revelers with their whole lives ahead of them were slaughtered. Communities were burnt to the ground. Among the countless victims of this attack were seven Canadians, including Judih Weinstein.

"Today, after over a year and a half, Ms. Weinstein's remains have finally been recovered by Israel. Ms. Weinstein was a mother, grandmother, teacher, and mentor, who dedicated her life to guiding others with empathy, charity, and humanity.

"As the family grieves the unimaginable loss of both Ms. Weinstein and her husband, Gadi Haggai, who was murdered in that same horrific attack, the return of their remains is a time to begin to heal and to rest. We mourn with her family. May her memory be a blessing.

"Since October 7, Jewish communities have faced a reprehensible resurgence of antisemitism. It has to stop. We cannot look away from the power of antisemitism and its radicalization – we must confront it, denounce it, and act to keep Jewish Canadians safe.

"The government is fighting the horrifying rise in hate, protecting our communities, and working with our allies to promote long-term peace and security in the Middle East – including calling for Hamas to lay down its arms, release all remaining hostages immediately, and have no role in the future of a Palestinian state."

