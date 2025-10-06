OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - "Tonight, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, and other Asian communities will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, it is a time to gather with loved ones under the full autumn moon.

The occasion reflects shared gratitude for life, harvest, and family. It honours traditions passed from one generation to the next. In Canada, the festival gives us an opportunity to celebrate the profound contributions of Asian-Canadian communities to our history, prosperity, and vitality.

On behalf of Canada's new government, I wish everyone celebrating a joyous Mid-Autumn Festival."

