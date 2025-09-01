OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - "On Labour Day, we honour the strength and resilience of Canadian workers, and we celebrate the women and men building Canada's future.

Canada's unions have long stood on the principle that what we wish for ourselves, we wish for all, demanding fairness and dignity for workers. The foundations of shared prosperity and a fairer economy that benefits everyone – including minimum wages, weekends, safe workplaces, and workers' benefits – were built and fought for by unions.

In a rapidly shifting global landscape, Canada's new government is working with unions to ensure workers have the skills, support, and opportunities they need to succeed. We are building Canada strong, and workers are at the heart of this mission. Together with organized labour, Canada's new government is focused on creating not only jobs, but high-paying careers with sustained opportunity and prosperity."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]