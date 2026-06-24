Statement by Prime Minister Carney on la Fête nationale du Québec

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, on the occasion of la Fête nationale du Québec, we proudly celebrate Québec's unique identity, history, and culture.

As the heart of la Francophonie in North America, Québec holds a special place in our shared history. For generations, Québecers have helped build our country through their creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, and enduring commitment to the French language.

French is the driving force of a dynamic culture that extends far beyond Québec's borders and enriches Canada's cultural, social, and economic life. Our government remains committed to supporting the French language, Québec culture, and the institutions that help them thrive.

This year, we invested $150 million in CBC/Radio-Canada, and we are providing more than $300 million over the next three years to support Canadian creators through Téléfilm Canada, the National Film Board of Canada, and the Canada Council for the Arts. We will also continue to champion la Francophonie at home and abroad, including by supporting Canada's bid to host the Sommet de la Francophonie in 2028.

On Fête nationale, let us celebrate what brings Québecers together: a proud history, a vibrant culture, and a French language that continues to enrich us all.

Bonne Fête nationale!"

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]