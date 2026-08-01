Statement by Prime Minister Carney on the passing of the Honourable Todd Lewis

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- "Today, I join Canadians in mourning the loss of the Honourable Todd Lewis, Senator for Saskatchewan.

From his local school board, to the volunteer fire hall, to more than 20 years on Lajord's municipal council, Senator Lewis served his community at nearly every level. That record of service, together with his deep agricultural expertise, brought him to the Senate, where he was a strong and steadfast voice for rural communities.

Senator Lewis understood that farming is more than a livelihood – it is a responsibility to the land, to one's neighbours, and to the generations that follow. He carried that conviction from his family farm in Gray, Saskatchewan, into a distinguished career of advocacy that made him one of Canadian agriculture's most trusted voices.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my deepest condolences to Senator Lewis' family, friends, colleagues, and all those whose lives he touched. Canada has lost a dedicated public servant and a powerful voice for our farmers. He will be deeply missed."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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