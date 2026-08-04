/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Parliamentary Secretary Grant to make forest sector announcement/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Wade Grant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, will make a funding announcement. Media availability will follow.

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. PT

All accredited media are asked to pre-register by emailing [email protected]. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]