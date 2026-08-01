Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Emancipation Day

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- "Today, communities across Canada mark Emancipation Day. On this day in 1834, the Slavery Abolition Act came into effect across the British Empire.

Slavery existed here – in New France, in the Maritimes, in the households of the powerful. While the Act marked a turning point, freedom was not granted in a single day. It was taken, held, and defended – by those who fled, by those who were freed and stayed to build, and by generations who came after.

When slavery ended, segregation endured. Africville was razed. Black Canadians were refused service, denied housing, and separated in schools and churches. Yet, despite these barriers, they built lives for themselves and opened doors so many more could follow.

Black Canadians have gone on to serve as mayors, members of Parliament, senators, Cabinet ministers, and as Governor General. Those doors were not opened by accident, but by people who were determined that this country should live up to what it claimed to be – a country founded on the fundamental insight that unity does not require uniformity.

Today, we honour those whose courage helped make our country freer, fairer, and stronger – and we recommit ourselves to building a Canada where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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