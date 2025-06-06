OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - "Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world mark Eid al-Adha. This day holds profound significance for Muslim communities, marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.

"Eid is a celebration of service and a time of faith, family, and charity. Eid reminds us that we are bound by a common humanity and a sacred obligation to take care of ourselves and of each other.

"This year, that message carries a heavy weight as Eid falls on the fourth anniversary of the terrorist attack against the Afzaal family in London, Ontario. As we honour Salman, Madiha, Yumna, and Talat, we affirm our work to protect against hate and defend Canadians' ability to freely practise their faith.

"I hope Canadians celebrating Eid gather with their loved ones on this blessed day. From my family to yours, Eid Mubarak."

