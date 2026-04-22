OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, welcomed the appointment of Annette Ryan as Canada's new Parliamentary Budget Officer. This appointment, which was recently approved by the House of Commons and the Senate, is effective today, April 22, 2026.

Ms. Ryan is a senior public servant with more than 30 years of experience in economic analysis, fiscal policy, taxation, and public finance. Over the course of her career, she has held leadership roles across several departments within the Government of Canada and the Government of Prince Edward Island. Most recently, she served as Deputy Director, Partnerships, Policy and Analysis, and Chief Financial Officer at the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

As Parliamentary Budget Officer, Ms. Ryan will provide Canada's parliamentarians with independent, non-partisan analysis of the country's finances, the government's estimates, and economic trends. Her work will serve to raise the quality of parliamentary debate and promote greater budget transparency and accountability.

The Prime Minister thanked Jason Jacques, who served as Interim Parliamentary Budget Officer, for his service to Canadians and contributions toward strong decision-making in Parliament.

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"Sound public finances depend on rigorous independent analysis. With deep experience in fiscal policy and economic analysis, Annette Ryan will help ensure parliamentarians have the information they need to hold the government accountable and safeguard Canada's public finances."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

The Parliamentary Budget Officer is an Agent of Parliament appointed under the Parliament of Canada Act for a term of up to seven years. The position was created in 2006 to support Parliament in exercising its oversight of the government's stewardship of public funds.

for a term of up to seven years. The position was created in 2006 to support Parliament in exercising its oversight of the government's stewardship of public funds. The Government of Canada appoints highly qualified individuals to Governor in Council positions, including the Parliamentary Budget Officer, following open, competency-based selection processes. Candidates are assessed against clear competencies through a rigorous multi-step evaluation to ensure the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and accountability.

Biographical note

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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