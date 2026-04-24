TORONTO, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - In a time of uncertainty, the federal government is positioning Canada as a secure energy superpower at home and abroad.

In support of this objective, today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced that the Government of Canada has approved the Sunrise Expansion Program in British Columbia.

The $4-billion natural gas expansion of Enbridge's Westcoast pipeline system will help meet growing energy needs in the province by providing up to 300 million cubic feet per day of additional transportation capacity on B.C.'s major natural gas transmission system. This gas will heat homes, business, schools and hospitals; support B.C.'s industrial and manufacturing sectors; and ensure that British Columbia has enough gas supply as LNG export facilities like Woodfibre LNG -- which will be the first net-zero LNG facility in the world -- come online.

The project, which will begin construction this summer, supports Canada's trade diversification strategy through enhanced ability to meet natural gas demand from Asian markets, anticipated to add more than $3 billion to Canada's GDP. It will also generate over $700 million in federal and provincial tax revenue for new roads, hospitals and schools, and create 2,500 jobs during peak construction, including for local Indigenous communities.

We are committed to moving major energy projects forward efficiently while maintaining high environmental standards and Indigenous consultation that Canadians can be proud of. A strong Canada is a Canada where major projects get built, new jobs are created and energy is secure and affordable for everyone.

Quotes

"Our commitment to Canadians was to get projects approved and built -- and with today's approval of the Sunrise Expansion Program, we're doing just that. This project will enable us to heat more homes, businesses, hospitals and schools while bolstering British Columbian industry, including for LNG, and creating thousands of jobs. It is proof that, in partnership with industry and Indigenous partners, we can strengthen energy security and price stability and create new international trade opportunities while meeting rigorous environmental and safety standards. This is what being an energy superpower looks like."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"We are thankful for the support of the Canadian government and other stakeholders who have helped to bring this project to fruition at this critical time for the country. The multibillion-dollar Sunrise Expansion Program is a shovel-ready, critical natural gas infrastructure project that supports the advancement of Canada's energy superpower ambitions. We're proud of our long history investing and building in Canada and British Columbia, and we're excited about the role this project will play in increasing economic prosperity and energy security."

Greg Ebel

CEO and President, Enbridge

Quick Facts

The project would expand the existing natural gas pipeline system in British Columbia, adding approximately 139 kilometres of new pipeline by constructing 11 pipeline looping segments, parallel to the existing line, and supplying additional natural gas compression, and upgrades and modifications to existing facilities.





The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) is the Federal Crown Consultation Coordinator for the project. The CER has recommended approval, subject to 47 binding conditions related to environmental protection, safety, and Indigenous engagement.





To date, more than $52 million has been spent by Enbridge on the hiring and procuring of services from Indigenous businesses for the Sunrise Expansion Program.

Follow Natural Resources Canada on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]