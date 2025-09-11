Official Languages Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate English and French, the two languages that unite our communities

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, issued the following statement:

"On Official Languages Day, we proudly celebrate French and English, which are an integral part of Canadian identity and of the face of communities all across the country.

Official Languages Day, which has been celebrated on the second Thursday of September since 2009, highlights the richness of our linguistic heritage and the many initiatives that help promote French and English in institutions, communities and people's daily lives.

Since the adoption of the Official Languages Act in 1969, the two languages have coexisted in our society, shaped our history and our culture, and been an integral part of the country's social and economic fabric.

Our government is committed to building vibrant language communities throughout the country through the historic modernization of the Official Languages Act and the implementation of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration. The Action Plan allows us to strengthen our support for official-language minority communities and promote both official languages across the country.

Our two official languages are an economic driver that is essential to building a strong Canada. We are committed to supporting the development of the Canadian Francophonie and strengthening bilingualism in Canada; this will promote access to a qualified bilingual workforce while opening new markets for Francophone businesses.

On this Official Languages Day, we invite all Canadians to celebrate our two official languages, which reflect the richness and diversity of our country."

