Ministers St-Onge and Boissonnault mark National Acadian Day.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - On National Acadian Day, we celebrate the resilience, determination and courage of the Acadian people who help strengthen Canadian culture, identity and values.

This special day is an opportunity to appreciate the rich diversity of Acadian culture. Free activities are held across the country. It gives everyone a chance to celebrate and showcase Acadian traditions, customs and art, not to mention the traditional tintamarre while demonstrating their joie de vivre and pride.

The Government of Canada understands the importance of highlighting the contribution that Acadian people have made to our country's cultural mosaic, which demonstrates its commitment to the vitality of Francophone communities in minority settings. Recently, we announced renewed funding for National Acadian Day, which is a $1.5-million investment over three years, starting in 2024. This investment will support more than 100 activities that give Acadians opportunities to come together and express their pride and cultural identity.

Also, in 2022, the Government of Canada announced that it would provide $4.6 million to support the seventh Congrès mondial acadien, which will be held in Nova Scotia until August 18.

Join us in wishing a happy National Acadian Day to all Acadians from the Atlantic provinces and elsewhere in Canada. Follow us on social media using the hashtag #AcadianNationalDay.

