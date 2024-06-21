Ministers Pascale St-Onge, Gary Anandasangaree, Patty Hajdu and Dan Vandal issue a statement on National Indigenous Peoples Day

OTTAWA, ON, Traditional Unceded Algonquin Territory, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage; the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services Canada; and the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, issued the following statement:

"Today, on National Indigenous Peoples Day, we recognize and celebrate the histories, cultures and diversity of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis across Canada.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is held annually on June 21, around the summer solstice. For generations, many Indigenous Peoples have celebrated their cultures and heritages at this time of year because of the significance of the summer solstice: the longest day of the year.

As we celebrate this day, we reaffirm the Government of Canada's commitment to understand and acknowledge our past and its ongoing impacts, a critical step towards healing and advancing on reconciliation. Reconciliation is about all Canadians—Indigenous Peoples and non-Indigenous Canadians alike—working together to achieve a fundamental shift in the way we perceive and interact with each other for the benefit of everyone in Canada. Whether it's the relationship between governments or personal ones, change happens when we listen and are open to learning.

This year, June 21 also marks the fifth anniversary of the Indigenous Languages Act, a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen Indigenous languages across the country. Indigenous languages continue to be a source of strength and renewal for Indigenous Peoples, embodying connections to their ancestors, stories, culture and land. As we move forward, we recognize that there is still much to be done, but our goal remains—deepening partnerships with Indigenous Peoples to empower communities to revitalize and grow Indigenous languages.

Every single day there is an opportunity to learn about Indigenous Peoples, their significant places, and experiences and how best to move towards reconciliation. During National Indigenous History Month, we encourage you to explore the ceremonies, celebrations, and cultural activities taking place in your communities and learn more about the richness and diversity of cultural expressions and stories of Indigenous Peoples across Canada."

