OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Transport Canada, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Labour and Minister for Seniors, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans, and Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, issued the following statement:

"One year ago, Canadians across Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec felt the tragic impacts and destruction of the most powerful post-tropical storm in Canada's history.

We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all of the first responders, members of the Canadian Armed Forces, volunteers, and community members who have led and supported the recovery responses.

The Government of Canada remains committed to supporting the people of Atlantic Canada and Eastern Quebec. We continue to work closely with our provincial partners to assist with financial aid through the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements, which will help cover disaster response and recovery costs. Additionally, through the Hurricane Fiona Recovery Fund, departments and agencies like the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions are providing targeted support to fill gaps and help communities and businesses in impacted areas to recover, respond to, and prepare for the future climate-related disasters.

We admire the resiliency and strength demonstrated by those communities."

