Statement by Minister Virani on the Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, issued the following statement on the Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC):

"I have carefully reviewed the independent fact-finding review conducted by the law firm of Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP, along with a response submitted to me by Mr. Dattani. As I committed to at the outset, I am releasing the full review today to ensure transparency for Canadians. The findings speak for themselves. I received Mr. Dattani's submissions in response to the report on August 1, 2024. I have accepted Mr. Dattani's decision to step down as Chief Commissioner. As I have said, maintaining the confidence of all Canadians in the Canadian Human Rights Commission remains my top priority.

"A process to appoint a new Chief Commissioner will commence as soon as possible. In the meantime, I am grateful to Interim Chief Commissioner, Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, for her continued service to Canadians."

