Statement by Minister Virani on the Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission
Aug 12, 2024, 14:17 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, issued the following statement on the Chief Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission (CHRC):
"I have carefully reviewed the independent fact-finding review conducted by the law firm of Filion Wakely Thorup Angeletti LLP, along with a response submitted to me by Mr. Dattani. As I committed to at the outset, I am releasing the full review today to ensure transparency for Canadians. The findings speak for themselves. I received Mr. Dattani's submissions in response to the report on August 1, 2024. I have accepted Mr. Dattani's decision to step down as Chief Commissioner. As I have said, maintaining the confidence of all Canadians in the Canadian Human Rights Commission remains my top priority.
"A process to appoint a new Chief Commissioner will commence as soon as possible. In the meantime, I am grateful to Interim Chief Commissioner, Charlotte-Anne Malischewski, for her continued service to Canadians."
Associated Links
Stay Connected
- Follow the Department of Justice Canada on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.
- Follow Minister Virani on Twitter: @MinJusticeEn
- Subscribe to receive our news releases and more via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/news-nouv/rss.html.
SOURCE Department of Justice Canada
Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Chantalle Aubertin, Deputy Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]
Share this article