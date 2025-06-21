OTTAWA, ON, June 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), made the following statement:

"Today, I join communities across the country in celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.

"This is a time to honour the rich histories, vibrant cultures and enduring contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis. From coast to coast to coast, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and leadership of Indigenous communities.

"Today, more than 50,000 small businesses are majority-owned by Indigenous entrepreneurs. Indigenous-led businesses are fuelling economic growth and uplifting communities across the country.

"In 2023 alone, Indigenous tourism operators generated an estimated 34,700 jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity. These numbers tell a powerful story of resilience and innovation and highlight the vital role Indigenous businesses play in our tourism economy.

"As Minister of Women and Gender Equality, I am committed to supporting Indigenous-led efforts to end gender-based violence. Through the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence and the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ Peoples, our government is working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities to develop policies and fund programs to end the national crisis facing Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. This work is essential to healing, justice and safety for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, wherever they live.

"Our government is deeply committed to advancing reconciliation and to building lasting partnerships with Indigenous Peoples by supporting entrepreneurs, fostering economic opportunity and building an inclusive economy that leaves no one behind.

"Happy National Indigenous Peoples Day!"

