OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Small Business, issued the following statement in celebration of Women's Entrepreneurship Day:

"Our government understands how important it is for women to fully participate in the economy, especially in areas where they are under-represented, like entrepreneurship. Studies show that investing in women-led companies generates higher returns and that women entrepreneurs are more likely to prioritize social and environmental goals. In fact, by ensuring the full and equal participation of women, we could add billions of dollars in GDP to the Canadian economy.

"The numbers say it all: A diverse economy is a strong economy. If women succeed, Canada succeeds.

"This is why we have invested in groundbreaking initiatives to build a better entrepreneurial ecosystem for women to start or grow a business. Our government created Canada's first-ever Women Entrepreneurship Strategy, a nearly $7-billion initiative that is helping hundreds of thousands of women realize their business dreams through better access to financing, advisory services, best practice resources, networking opportunities and mentorship.

"Our government recognizes that on top of investing in women entrepreneurs directly, we need to create the right social conditions for women to succeed. With our Canada-wide $10-a-day early learning and child care system, we are helping mothers build their careers while giving their kids the best start in life. We have expanded paid parental leave options to give more women the freedom to pursue their professional goals, we brought the Pay Equity Act into force to close the gender wage gap, and we are implementing Canada's first-ever National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

"Collectively, these initiatives are empowering women to redefine the entrepreneurial landscape, shatter glass ceilings and build a future economy where every woman has an equal opportunity to succeed.

"As the Member of Parliament for Mississauga–Streetsville, I tabled a bill in 2022 to establish November 19 as National Women's Entrepreneurship Day in Canada. Today, join me in celebrating the women entrepreneurs and small business owners who contribute so much to our economy and communities."

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media.

X (Twitter): @canadabusiness | Facebook: Canada Business | Instagram: @cdnbusiness

For easy access to government programs for businesses, download the Canada Business app.

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Callie Franson, Senior Communications Advisor and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister of Small Business, [email protected], 613-297-5766; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]