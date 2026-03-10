NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ -

– Check against delivery –

Madam Chair, Excellencies, distinguished delegates,

In an increasingly polarized and divided world, we are seeing hard-won progress at risk. In many places, women's rights are being rolled back. In others, they are being quietly deprioritized.

Canada is clear about where we stand.

We will stand up for the rights of women, girls and gender diverse people. Because protecting equal rights, safety, and opportunity is essential to building a strong global economy.

A strong country depends on institutions that function, communities where people feel secure, and an economy that draws on the talents of all.

That strength erodes when participation depends on courage and women must endure fear, harassment, or coercion simply to work or lead.

That is why strength begins with safety.

Gender-based violence is not only a crime. It is a barrier to participation. If you live in fear, you cannot plan, work, invest, or lead.

That is why Canada is treating gender-based violence as an urgent national issue that demands coordinated action. Through Canada's National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, we are strengthening prevention efforts, expanding survivor supports, and improving coordination across policing, courts, and social services.

Canada is modernizing justice for today's realities. Non-consensual intimate images and sexual deepfakes are used to humiliate, silence, and control. The digital world cannot be a lawless space for women and girls, and justice must keep pace with the speed of harm.

Safety and justice are also closely tied to economic independence. Participation depends on the basics that make working life possible. Affordable childcare, like Canada's Early Learning and Child Care program, is economic infrastructure. When families can count on it, more women can work and help grow the economy.

At home, Canada will continue strengthening safety and access to justice, so women and girls, including Indigenous, Black, racialized, and 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians, can participate fully in our economy and society.

That is how we build Canada strong.

And abroad, Canada will keep showing up, because women's rights and gender equality are essential to stronger, more resilient communities and economies globally.

Canada also continues to partner with women's rights organizations and invest in initiatives that uphold and advance the rights of women and girls worldwide.

In line with these efforts, we are proud to put forward Dr. Amanda Dale as Canada's candidate for the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women for the 2027-2030 term. Dr. Dale is globally recognized for her expertise in gender-based violence and women's rights. We know Dr. Dale will serve the committee well amidst global instability and backsliding on women's rights.

We will hold the line on equality, and we will keep moving it forward for women and gender diverse people everywhere.

Thank you.

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada