OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), made the following statement to mark International Women's Day:

"International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate the progress women have made as leaders and decision-makers, and to reaffirm Canada's commitment to gender equality as a driver of Canada's economic growth.

Over 50 years ago, women in Canada had little control over their own finances and reproductive health and had fewer opportunities to pursue higher education or take on leadership roles in business and politics. Women's rights advocates called for change, leading to historical milestones such as the Report of the Royal Commission on the Status of Women in Canada, and the creation of Status of Women Canada in 1976. This year, Canada will mark the 50th anniversary of Status of Women Canada, now the Department for Women and Gender Equality.

As we reflect on this important milestone, Canada's approach to achieving gender equality starts with recognizing that safety is foundational to women's full participation in society. Gender-based violence undermines the social fabric and economic stability of our communities. No one can learn, work, or lead if they don't feel safe at home, online, at school, or at work.

Together with provinces and territories, Canada continues to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence that supports victims, survivors and their families. The federal government has also introduced the Protecting Victims Act, that would reform the Criminal Code to protect victims and survivors of sexual violence, gender-based violence, and intimate partner violence.

Gender equality is not only a women's issue, but also an economic issue that affects everyone. The Women's Program drives progress on gender equality by funding projects that break down barriers and expand opportunities for women and girls across the country.

Canada is supporting women entrepreneurs through the Women Entrepreneurship Strategy which has helped half a million women access funding, build networks, gain expertise, and expand into new markets. And through the Women Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, women entrepreneurs are accessing micro-loans of up to $50,000--capital that can mean the difference between an idea on paper and a business ready to grow.

We also know that economic participation depends on strong social support. Canada's Early Learning and Child Care system is helping make life more affordable for families, delivering high-quality care to approximately 900,000 children, saving families thousands of dollars each year, and helping parents--especially mothers--enter and remain in the labour force.

In an increasingly divided world, we must stand up for equal rights, safety, and opportunity for all. We all have a role to play in forging gender equality. The federal government will build Canada strong by unlocking the full and equal potential of women in the economy.

Today let's recognize women's contributions in every sector – paid and unpaid – reaffirming our commitment to removing barriers so women, in all their diversity, can succeed.

I wish you a Happy International Women's Day."

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Chris Zhou, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 343-551-0457, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]