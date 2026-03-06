OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Rechie Valdez will lead the Canadian Delegation to the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Woman (UNCSW 70), taking place in New York City from March 9–19, 2026. This year, UNCSW will focus on the priority theme of ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls by promoting inclusive and equitable legal systems, eliminating discriminatory laws, policies, and practices, and addressing structural barriers.

Minister Valdez will emphasize Canada's dedication to advancing gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls through collaboration and sharing best practices. She will also reiterate progress on the review theme: Women's full and effective participation and decision making in public life, as well as the elimination of violence, for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls (agreed conclusions of the sixty-fifth session).

Canada's progress towards gender equality has been shaped by strong partnerships across governments, civil society, and communities working together to drive lasting change. The Canadian delegation reflects these important partnerships and includes federal parliamentarians and officials, representatives from provincial and territorial governments, National Indigenous Leaders and Representatives, and representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

The participation of CSOs in the Canadian delegation ensures their expertise and insights are meaningfully included in advancing gender equality. The CSO representatives selected to be part of Canada's delegation this year are:

Nilou Abrishami – North Shore Women's Centre

Alisa Tukkimäki – End Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Canada Network

Emilie Coyle – The Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies

Anathalie Jean-Charles – Transit Secours Quebec / Shelter Movers

Ruchika Gothoskar, Navigation Lead, Avalon Sexual Assault Centre

Magnolia Perron – National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA)

As Canada reflects on International Women's Day marked on March 8, advancing gender equality remains a cornerstone of justice, economic strength, and inclusive growth. People cannot fully contribute to productivity and growth if systems were not designed to include them in the first place. When justice systems work for women and girls, rights move from promise to practice, and societies are stronger for it.

Quotes

"As Team Canada heads to UNCSW 70, I'm proud to stand alongside partners from every corner of our country committed to advancing gender equality. Access to justice for women and girls isn't just an idea, it's essential for strong communities and economies. Together, with Indigenous leaders, civil society, and dedicated organizations, we're moving rights from promise to practice. The commitment is clear: building a future where every woman and girl can thrive, because for Canada, protecting human rights is not up for debate."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

Quick facts

The Commission on the Status of Women is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Canada has participated in UNCSW since its creation in 1946. Women and Gender Equality Canada, in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada, leads preparations for the annual meeting

In 2026, women have only 64 per cent of the legal rights that men hold worldwide. In fundamental areas of life, including work, money, safety, family, property, mobility, business, and retirement – the law systematically disadvantages women.

Compared with women, men were more confident that the criminal and civil justice systems are fair and accessible to all people, according to the 2023 National Justice Survey. This gap highlights ongoing challenges in women's access to justice and confidence in legal institutions.

