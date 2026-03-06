EDMONTON, AB, March 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Every person in Canada deserves to live free from violence.

Today, the Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, reiterated an investment of $630,976 for the Alberta Council of Women's Shelters to address gaps in supports for at-risk groups experiencing gender-based violence. This funding was announced yesterday by the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), as part of a larger announcement to mark International Women's Day.

Building on a previous investment of $998,730, this project will expand the use of its survivor-centred and trauma-informed assessment tools in partnership with organizations across diverse communities. The project will provide training and support to frontline service providers to strengthen foundational skills and improve safe and effective use of these tools. By analyzing and sharing findings, the Alberta Council of Women's Shelters will enhance support for survivors and strengthen capacity across the gender-based violence sector.

Through initiatives such as this, Women and Gender Equality Canada continues to advance gender equality and prevent gender-based violence by strengthening the capacity of organizations that serve diverse communities. This project also contributes to Women and Gender Equality's focus on evidence-based action by generating data and insights that improve supports for survivors and inform systemic change.

Quotes

"Every survivor of gender-based violence deserves compassion, support, and a safe place to stay. By investing in projects that address their needs, we ensure survivors are not alone, and that frontline providers have the training and tools to respond safely and effectively. Together, we are strengthening services and building resilient and caring communities in Alberta and beyond."

The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters has been a lifeline for survivors across our province, including right here in Edmonton. This investment will strengthen their work by expanding trauma-informed tools and training for the frontline organizations supporting women and families fleeing violence. Our government is committed to working with Alberta partners to ensure survivors are met with dignity, compassion, and the support they deserve, while helping build safer, stronger communities across our province."

Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience, and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

More than 11 million people in Canada have experienced intimate partner violence (a type of gender-based violence) at least once since the age of 15.

In 2024, there were a total of 128,175 victims (aged 12 and older) of police-reported intimate partner violence, with 78% being women and girls.

Women and Gender Equality Canada helps community organizations across the country provide support to at-risk or underserved populations. To date, over $84 million has been committed as part of the Gender-based Violence Program enhancement for approximately 185 projects that support victims and survivors, prevent gender-based violence, engage men and boys, and advance initiatives to stop human trafficking.

Budget 2025 committed $223.4 million over five years, starting in 2026-2027, with $44.7 million ongoing, to strengthen federal action on gender-based violence.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

Contacts: Chris Zhou, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), 343-551-0457, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]