Margaret Mac Neil wins a Gold Medal in the 100m butterfly (swimming) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

GATINEAU, QC, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Congratulations to Margaret Mac Neil on her gold medal performance in the 100m butterfly (swimming)! This achievement shows our Canadian athletes are the best in the world. We are proud of her.

This marks Canada's second medal in the 100m butterfly; the other medal (silver) was won by Penny Oleksiak at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

For an athlete, all roads lead to this place and time at the Olympic Games. Despite facing a challenging training regimen during the pandemic, Margaret Mac Neil embraced the moment and has won the ultimate prize. I am sure this gold medal will be the first of many more to come.

All of Canada is proud of this extraordinary achievement. Congratulations to Margaret Mac Neil for her endurance, grit and determination. Go Canada Go!

