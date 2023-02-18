The Canada Winter Games bring together the best amateur athletes in the country

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Feb. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today is the day! The PEI 2023 Canada Games have now officially begun. This event will bring together over 3,600 Canadian athletes, coaches and officials, across 20 different sports, for the largest multi-sport event in the country.

From now until March 5, we will witness the hard work, strength, dedication and talent of our incredible athletes from across the country. Families, friends and entire communities will come together to cheer and support them.

As the largest contributor to sport in Canada, the Government of Canada is proud to support these Games on Prince Edward Island. Hosting the Canada Games results in significant positive sport, economic, social and environmental impacts for local communities. The Games also inspire the next generation of athletes and the people of Canada to lead healthy and active lives. I cannot think of a better investment than that.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I want to thank the PEI 2023 Canada Games Host Society staff and volunteers for their exceptional work. I also wish all the athletes and participants the best of times at the Games. May it bring opportunities for new friendships and lasting memories. Canada is cheering you all on.

Let the Games begin!

