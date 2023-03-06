The athletes, coaches, volunteers and host society have given us some unforgettable moments at the PEI 2023 Canada Games

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Now that the PEI 2023 Canada Games have come to an end, I want to highlight the wonderful accomplishments we have witnessed throughout the two weeks of the competition and celebration. I also invite you to join me in applauding the efforts of all of those who organized this event, including the volunteers, for their time and dedication.

Once again, the Canada Games have provided all participants, visitors and home viewers with an unforgettable experience and have inspired and motivated Canada's next generation of athletes. There is no doubt that these Games have left lasting memories in our hearts and minds. The Canada Games never fail to leave important positive impacts and legacies for sport, Canadians and host communities, and these Games on Prince Edward Island have been no different.

On behalf of the Government of Canada and all Canadians, I congratulate all the athletes—as well as the coaches, officials and all those who supported them—on their performances, and I wish them the very best in their future endeavors. Thank you also to the organizers and volunteers for your exceptional efforts and generosity in contributing to this tremendous event.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

