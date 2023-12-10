On Human Rights Day, let's work together to promote freedom, equality and justice for every person.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, on Human Rights Day, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage made the following statement.

"The Government of Canada remains committed to putting human rights and fundamental freedoms at the forefront of its agenda, in recognition of our duty to protect and promote human rights in this country and around the world.

"On this day in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which guides efforts in ensuring respect for the rights of every person worldwide. Seventy-five years later, the Declaration remains a testament to the belief in upholding human rights. The Declaration's principles resonate more than ever today.

"The Declaration inspired the development of numerous international human rights instruments, including the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. In keeping with the principles in the Declaration, the Charter places equality, justice and freedom for all at its core. The Charter serves as the cornerstone of the Government of Canada's efforts in protecting and advancing human rights for all people in this country.

"Our country takes its international human rights obligations seriously, including maintaining a constructive dialogue with the United Nations human rights treaty bodies. On November 10, Minister Virani led a Canadian delegation to Geneva for Canada's fourth Universal Periodic Review before the United Nations Human Rights Council. This process allows countries to learn from the recommendations of other United Nations member states. Canada welcomes independent, constructive criticism, which is critical in holding our actions to the same standard we expect from other countries.

"Today, on Human Rights Day, we are reminded of the importance of advancing and protecting human rights, for everyone, everywhere. While we acknowledge the progress we have made, we must build on these accomplishments. We all have a role in leaving behind a world where human rights are respected and protected, and where everyone is treated as an equal. Let's learn from past mistakes and vow to defend fundamental human rights."

