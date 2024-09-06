OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, issued the following statement:

"Every day, firefighters in Canada put their lives on the line to protect our communities from fire and disaster. Their unwavering commitment and readiness to face danger head-on is truly inspiring, and their courage is a true testament to the values they uphold.

On Firefighters' National Memorial Day, we honour the dedication and bravery of firefighters across Canada. This day serves as an opportunity to offer our thanks for their ongoing service, both at home and abroad. We extend our appreciation to their families, whose support is integral to their loved ones' heroism.

I would like to take this time to commemorate the fallen firefighters who have tragically lost their lives fighting fires in Canada including wildfires this season. Today, we remember and pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their sacrifices exemplify the highest ideals of selflessness.

Climate change and the growing frequency of wildfires directly impacts the safety of people in Canada. Again this year, we have seen the destructive impacts of wildfires and how they have significantly affected communities in the west coast, particularly in Jasper, Alberta. The work of firefighters is crucial to Canada's initiatives to enhance climate change adaptation and bolster our resilience against the growing threat of wildfires. Additionally, I want to recognize the crucial work of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre in coordinating the Canadian response to international requests for assistance.

I encourage you all to take a moment to reflect on the remarkable service performed by firefighters across our nation, as well as their continuous devotion to public safety.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I express our deepest gratitude to all firefighters, past and present, for their invaluable contributions towards the safety and well-being of people in Canada."

