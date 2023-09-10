OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, issued the following statement:

"Every day, Canadian firefighters put themselves in danger to help protect and save lives in their communities. Firefighters' National Memorial Day is an annual commemorative day to reflect on the bravery and dedication of firefighters nationwide. The flags at half-mast across Canada today are a somber reminder of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and a way to honour fallen firefighters and their legacy.

This is an exceptional year to express our gratitude to firefighters. As we continue to witness the worst and most destructive wildfire season in Canada's history, our heroic firefighters have been at the forefront working tirelessly for months to keep Canadians safe. They are being challenged every day, battling the ongoing flames that have burned millions of hectares across the country.

Additionally, I would like to recognize our courageous volunteer and international firefighters who have joined the front lines to support the ongoing efforts to suppress the wildfires. Your admirable sacrifice to keep our communities safe during these devastating events is appreciated by all Canadians.

I would also like to commend the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre's vital work for coordinating resource and information sharing, and providing daily situational reports with national and international partners.

As climate change contributes to increasingly frequent and severe disasters, including wildfires, it is even more important to recognize the sacrifices of those who are on the front lines, especially during the record-breaking wildfire season that Canada is experiencing this year.

Today, on Firefighters' National Memorial Day, I urge you all to take a moment and reflect on the courageous acts performed by Canadian, volunteer, and international firefighters across our nation, and to honour those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

On behalf of the Government of Canada, I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to all of our firefighters."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Joanna Kanga, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]