Statement by Minister Rodriguez on National Indigenous Peoples Day

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, invites Canadians to join the celebrations and learn more about Indigenous cultures and traditions

OTTAWA, June 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day, a special time for First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples to showcase their unique heritage, cultures, traditions and achievements, both at home and abroad.

An important part of National Indigenous History Month, which runs throughout June, National Indigenous Peoples Day is a time of sharing and celebration. Falling on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, there is a host of activities today and throughout the month from coast to coast to coast in which all Canadians are invited to participate.

On this special day, I am very pleased to note that Canada has joined with the rest of the world to support UNESCO's International Year of Indigenous Languages in 2019. On February 5, I introduced Bill C-91, An Act Respecting Indigenous Languages, to revitalize, preserve and strengthen First Nations, Inuit and Métis languages.

I am therefore very proud to say that Royal Assent was granted for this Act today. Language is essential to our sense of identity, and there exists an urgent need to act to prevent the erosion and even disappearance of some of the 90 Indigenous languages that still exist in Canada. This new law is a positive step on the path to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. It is the result of an extraordinary collaborative effort, which will continue during its implementation.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, I invite you to join in the celebrations and learn more about the diverse cultures and languages of Indigenous Peoples. Canada is a country built on respect and diversity, and we have a collective duty to recognize and enforce the rights of Indigenous Peoples, and to work together to advance reconciliation.

Enjoy National Indigenous Peoples Day!

Associated Links

National Indigenous Peoples Day https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/indigenous-peoples-day.html?utm_campaign=not-applicable&utm_medium=vanity-url&utm_source=canada-ca_indigenous-peoples-day

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only): Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

