Statement by Minister Rodriguez on Eid al-Adha

Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world celebrate the beginning of Eid al-Adha

OTTAWA, Aug. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Eid al-Adha, one of the most sacred festivals in the Muslim calendar. This celebration marks the end of the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

Muslims in Canada and around the world will come together with family and friends to pray, share a meal, and exchange gifts and blessings. Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is a time of forgiveness, compassion and generosity toward those most in need. Canadians from across the nation and from all walks of life can take inspiration from these shared values that unite us.

Eid al-Adha is a great opportunity for everyone to learn more about the Canadian Muslim community's significant contributions to enriching the social and cultural fabric of our society. We would like to reiterate our deep gratitude to Canadian Muslims for all they have done to make the Canada we know today a welcoming, inclusive, prosperous and diverse place that we all happily call home.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, I extend my best wishes to all Canadians observing Eid al-Adha. Eid mubarak!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Simon Ross, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, 819-997-7788

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

