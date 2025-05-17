GATINEAU, QC, May 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), issued the following statement on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia:

"Every Canadian deserves the freedom to live a safe and healthy life, regardless of who they are or who they love. On International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, we reiterate our commitment in working with 2SLGBTQI+ communities to combat the stigma, discrimination, and violence they experience.

This year's international theme, The power of communities, reflects the strength and resilience within 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

Through the Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, we support those working to protect rights and advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

In addition, Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate will reduce the spread of hateful rhetoric and discrimination, helping to ensure that all marginalized communities are safer, and more respected. Through this Action Plan, 11 projects have received up to $8.4 million to combat hate toward 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and $3 million has been allocated in 2023-2025 to protect the safety of 2SLGBTQI+ people during Pride events.

By harnessing the power of communities, we will achieve lasting change where everyone, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, is treated with dignity and respect."

