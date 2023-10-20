The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, is cheering on Team Canada as the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games begin.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, athletes from across the Americas will come together to officially open the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Team Canada, led by the unwavering spirit of flag-bearers Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson (beach volleyball), will march proudly into Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, joining close to 7,000 athletes from 41 countries, who have gathered to begin their Pan American adventure.

The journey of our Canadian athletes to get here has been extraordinary. All of their hard work—the countless training sessions, the physical, mental and emotional resilience they've built, their passion and their dedication to the sport they love—has brought them to this moment.

Congratulations to all of our athletes participating in these games. I wish you the best possible experience. With your steady discipline and unstoppable tenacity, you are an inspiration to Canadians of all ages to take part in sport and pursue their dreams.

The entire country, from coast to coast to coast, will be cheering you on every step of the way. Go Canada Go!

