From July 26 to August 11, Team Canada will proudly represent our country at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

PARIS, July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the world comes together to celebrate the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Led by flag bearers Andre De Grasse (athletics) and Maude Charron (weightlifting), Team Canada athletes will proudly represent our country at the Opening Ceremony of the Games.

Congratulations to the 337 Canadian athletes who will participate in these games. This is your moment. I know you are ready to show the world your best. You have dedicated yourselves to your sport and spent years training and building up your physical, mental and emotional resilience with unwavering determination. All that hard work has brought you here, to Paris.

You have over 41 million Canadians across the country and around the world excited to watch you compete. Canada is cheering you on every step of the way. Go Canada Go!

