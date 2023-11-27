The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, celebrates Team Canada's accomplishments as the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games conclude.

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Yesterday marked the conclusion of the Santiago 2023 Parapan American Games.

Over the last 10 days, we cheered on 135 of Canada's top athletes who competed alongside athletes from 30 other countries.

During these games, Canadian athletes earned medals, achieved personal bests and qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Together, Team Canada earned 52 medals.

Athletes, you've made all of Canada proud. Through your training, dedication to your sports, perseverance and grit, you've excelled. Be proud of your accomplishments and celebrate this moment.

To the coaches, families and friends: Thank you for everything you do every day.

