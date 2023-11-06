The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, celebrates Team Canada's accomplishments as the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games come to an end

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Yesterday marked the conclusion of the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

Over the last 17 days, Canadians cheered on 468 of our country's top athletes as they competed alongside athletes from 40 other countries.

During these games, we saw Canadian and Pan American records set and personal bests reached. Together, Team Canada earned 164 medals, making these games one of the country's most successful performances.

Athletes, you've made Canada proud. Through your countless hours of training, your dedication to your sport, and your perseverance and grit, you've excelled in your disciplines. Be proud of your accomplishments and enjoy this moment.

To the coaches, families and friends behind every athlete—thank you for your unwavering support.

Congratulations Team Canada!

Associated Links

Sport Canada – Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games

Santiago 2023 Pan American and Parapan American Games

Team Canada Athletes – Santiago 2023 Pan American Games

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact:John Fragos, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, 438-453-6913, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]