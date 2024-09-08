The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, celebrates Team Canada's accomplishments as the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games come to an end

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - As the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games come to a close, Canada proudly celebrates the exceptional performances of the 126 athletes who represented our country on the world stage.

Athletes like Nicholas Bennett made history, securing Canada's first gold medal at the games, and following it up with another gold and a silver. Brent Lakatos, with his incredible speed, secured multiple podium finishes. Aurélie Rivard continues to make a big splash with her three medals. These moments of triumph and perseverance unite us as a country.

To the Canadian athletes who competed in these Games – your performances were nothing short of extraordinary. You competed with passion and determination. You embodied the very best of what it means to be Canadian.

As Team Canada, you have shone brightly on the world stage, securing 29 medals and delivering moments that will be forever engraved in Canada's Paralympic history.

Your achievements have also lit the path for Canada's next generation of athletes.

To all the Canadian athletes and their coaches, families, support staff and competition partners – thank you for your hard work and dedication, and for representing Canada with pride and excellence.

Congratulations, Team Canada!

