Statement by Minister Qualtrough on the closing of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, celebrates Team Canada's accomplishments as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games come to an end

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the conclusion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Over the last 16 days, Canadians from coast to coast to coast have come together to watch and cheer on Team Canada at the Games. Canadian athletes showed resilience, passion, and determination.

Athletes – together, you earned 27 medals and showcased best-in-the-world performances. There is much to celebrate. Christa Deguchi won Canada's first gold at the Games – and Canada's first-ever gold medal in judo. Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to ever win three gold medals at an Olympic Games. Ethan Katzberg and Camryn Rogers both made historic golden hammer throws; Eleanor Harvey won Canada's first-ever medal in fencing. Alysha Newman earned our country's first medal in pole vault in 112 years, and the first ever by a Canadian woman. Let's not forget the grit of the silver-medal winning women's rugby 7's team, Marco Arop's North American record and silver medal run or the best-ever performances by both the women's and men's artistic gymnastics teams. Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson seized the podium capturing the women's first beach volleyball medal. After 28 years, the Canadian men's 4 x 100m relay team reclaimed its spot at the top of the podium. Katie Vincent broke a world record and earned gold in the women's C1 200m canoe/kayak sprint event. Philip Kim, aka B-Boy Phil Wizard became the first ever men's breaking Olympic champion. These and other incredible performances captivated and inspired us all.

All of you embody the spirit and the excellence of Canadian sport. You've given Canadians so much to be proud of.

Congratulations Team Canada!

Associated Links

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, 873-455-6498, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]