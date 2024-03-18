Statement by Minister Qualtrough on the Closing of the 2024 Arctic Winter Games in the Mat-Su Valley, Alaska

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, congratulates all athletes and participants on the success of the 2024 Arctic Winter Games.

MAT-SU VALLEY, Alaska, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ - On Saturday, the 2024 Mat-Su Valley Arctic Winter Games came to a close. Over the last week, athletes from Alaska, the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik-Quebec, Northern Alberta, Kalaallit Nunaat and Sápmi came together to compete in 20 winter sports.

The Games included traditional Arctic sports like snowshoeing, knuckle hop and one-foot high kick as well as sports like skiing, basketball and curling.

During their competitions, athletes demonstrated their talents and skills including strength, endurance and resilience.

The Arctic Winter Games promote the values of sportsmanship while encouraging cultural exchanges and understanding among the diverse Indigenous communities of the Arctic. These Games also provide an opportunity to learn from and celebrate the rich heritage of these Indigenous communities.

Canada is proud to welcome the next Arctic Winter Games back to Whitehorse in 2026. The Games will celebrate athletes from across the Arctic region while showcasing the history, cultures and traditions of Canada's North.

Congratulations to all the athletes, artists, organizers and volunteers on these successful 2024 Arctic Winter Games!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

