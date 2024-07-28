Statement by Minister Qualtrough on drone usage at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Government of Canada withholding funding relating to suspended Canada Soccer officials for the duration of their FIFA sanction

PARIS, July 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Using a drone to surveil another team during a closed practice is cheating. It is completely unfair to Canadian players and to opposing teams. It undermines the integrity of the game itself.

The Government of Canada is aware of the decision made by the FIFA Appeal Committee. Given that the Women's Program receives funding from Sport Canada, we are withholding funding relating to suspended Canada Soccer officials for the duration of their FIFA sanction.

There is a deeply concerning pattern of behaviour at Canada Soccer. We must, and will, get to the bottom of this. The Government of Canada will closely monitor the investigation and outcomes of the Canada Soccer process that is underway. The Future of Sport in Canada Commission is also underway which will make recommendations to the Government on improvements to the Canadian sport system.

This issue has caused significant distraction and embarrassment for Team Canada and all Canadians here in Paris and at home. It is deeply regrettable. As events continue to unfold on this issue, I encourage Canadians to cheer on all our incredible Olympic athletes. They have worked hard and deserve our unwavering support. We have 14 days of exciting sport ahead of us. Go Canada Go!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

