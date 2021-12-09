OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, issued the following statement today:

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government provided unprecedented support to Canadian small businesses and workers. We know that small businesses across the country are the backbone of our economy and the heart of our communities, so that is why we moved quickly to provide them with critical supports, including the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF).

"The Government of Canada's $2 billion investment in the RRRF was a key component of our pandemic programs, supporting businesses that needed additional help or did not qualify for other measures. Our rapid delivery of the program through the regional development agencies preserved 156,000 Canadian jobs and helped 25,000 businesses and business support organizations keep their doors open and pay their employees, bridging them through the pandemic toward a successful recovery.

"We thank the Auditor General and her office for their important work. The Auditor General's report confirmed that the program succeeded in delivering timely support to thousands of businesses, organizations and workers across the country when they needed it most. The Office of the Auditor General noted positive findings, including our readiness to support deployment of the program through regional development agencies and provide support for thousands of businesses. It also highlighted that the fund provided significant support to under-represented groups.

"We welcome the Auditor General's comments and feedback. The government is committed to continuously working to improve the programs and services we deliver to Canadians. The findings of the audit, together with the lessons we learned delivering relief throughout the pandemic, will help strengthen our ability to not only continue supporting Canadian businesses and workers through the pandemic and into recovery but also respond to future crises."

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news:

Twitter: @canadabusiness, Facebook: Canada Business and Instagram: @cdnbusiness

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Alice Hansen, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, 613-612-0482, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]