The Government of Canada issues a statement for Vesak

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"On this special occasion of Vesak, we join Buddhist communities across Canada and around the world in honouring Siddhartha Gautama, better known as the Buddha.

Vesak, also known as Visakha Puja or Buddha Day, is the most celebrated holiday in the Buddhist calendar. This day is a precious opportunity for reflection as the Buddhist community marks the birth, enlightenment and attainment of nirvana by the founder of Buddhism.

On Vesak, an important ritual known as "bathing the Buddha" takes place, during which participants gently pour water over a Buddha statue as a sign of respect for his teachings. This act also represents renewal and fresh beginnings.

Vesak is a time when Buddhists reaffirm their determination to cultivate their minds, show kindness, and bring peace and harmony around them. It is also a celebration of great joy, where self-indulgence gives way to altruistic, community-centered activities that Buddhism encourages year-round--values that strengthen our communities and enrich us all.

May this day be a source of inspiration for each of us to work toward peace and equity, and to reflect on what we can do for those around us.

Happy Vesak to everyone celebrating today!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]