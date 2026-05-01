The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Asian Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Happy Asian Heritage Month to everyone!

The theme chosen for this year's Asian Heritage Month is 'Honouring Asian Canadians: Stories that Built Canada.' This year carries particular meaning, given that one in five people in Canada has an ancestor from one of the many countries in Asia.

Immigrants from Asia and Canadians of Asian descent have been building Canada for more than 230 years. They have helped write our country's history and played a key role in shaping its future through their ambitious vision and contributions to communities across Canada.

Canada is committed to ensuring all individuals in Canada feel safe and can live without fear of any forms of racism. Anti-Asian racism and discrimination have no place in Canada, and we reaffirm our commitment to combat all forms of violence faced by members of racialized communities across the country.

To this end, we announced two new government-wide initiatives in 2024: Changing Systems, Transforming Lives: Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024–2028 and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate. Together, these initiatives encompass nearly a hundred federal programs and measures and represent an investment of more than $358 million to address systemic racism and build a more equitable Canada.

This May, I invite you to make the most of Asian Heritage Month to learn more about the diverse Asian cultures that enrich our country.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]