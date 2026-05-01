The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Polish Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today marks the start of Polish Heritage Month, a special opportunity to celebrate the history and contributions of people of Polish descent in Canada.

The first Polish communities were established as early as 1752 in Ontario. Then, after the First World War, they began to play a crucial role in land reclamation and diversification, particularly in Western Canada. Over the decades, people of Polish descent have established themselves and enriched Canada through their involvement and significant contributions in various fields, such as agriculture, the food industry, and the development of mining infrastructure in Canada. Today, Polish Canadians excel in all sectors, from new technologies to the arts and finance.

The month of May holds great significance for nearly one million Canadians of Polish descent, as it marks both National Flag Day on May 2 and Constitution Day on May 3.

This May, I invite everyone to learn more about the heritage and contributions of people of Polish descent in Canada. Happy Polish Heritage Month to everyone!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canadian Heritage, [email protected]