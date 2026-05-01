The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Canadian Jewish Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today marks the beginning of Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, which has been celebrated since 2018. The history of Jewish communities in Canada is woven into the fabric of our country and is part of the diversity that makes us strong and resilient.

Canada is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the world after Israel, the United States and France. Since the 18th century, Jewish people of different ethnocultural backgrounds have contributed to Canada's society through their expertise in a wide range of fields, including medicine, science, philosophy, arts and business.

At the same time, antisemitism remains a reality in Canada today and we must remain united in confronting it. During Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that all Jewish Canadians are able to practise their faith and express their culture freely, safely and without fear.

One year after the National Forum on Combatting Antisemitism in March 2025, we remain more determined than ever to ensuring that Jewish people in Canada can safely express their faith, culture and identity as we continue to implement the national commitments made at the forum, with all levels of government and partners. In 2024, we also announced Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, with investments to support protective measures for communities at risk of hate-motivated incidents and crimes, as well as Holocaust remembrance. This includes support for the construction of the new Montréal Holocaust Museum, as well as the creation of the National Holocaust Remembrance Program. We also previously launched the Canadian Handbook on the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, which provides practical tools and insights to better understand and combat antisemitism.

Canadian Jewish Heritage Month is also an opportunity to recognize the resilience of diverse Jewish communities and their enduring commitment to building a more inclusive and compassionate society. To honour this, let's celebrate the bonds that unite us all and reaffirm our empathy and resilience. These values make us stronger as a country."

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]