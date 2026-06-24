Statement by Minister Miller on Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

The Government of Canada statement marking Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"June 24 is a special time filled with emotion for millions of people in Canada, who come together to celebrate Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day. This is a day that honours a part of our rich cultural heritage, celebrates the French language and signifies, at the same time, the way it brings us together.

Canada's Francophone communities are at the heart of our history; they enrich our identity. This wonderful and vibrant celebration, full of music, tradition and sharing, allows us to come together and share special moments with family and friends. It also allows us to celebrate our Francophone artists, who inspire us and speak to who we are and our traditions. The French language embodies our colours, our accents and our expressions. Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day is a time to show our pride in speaking our language in all its diversity.

Today, we enthusiastically showcase the vitality of the Canadian Francophonie and the 10 million people who live, work, express themselves and dream in French.

I invite everyone to participate in the celebrations in various regions across the country and to discover the countless facets of Francophone culture.

Happy Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day everyone!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]