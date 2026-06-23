Government of Canada invests in cultural infrastructure to enhance immersive learning experiences in Calgary

Federal investment is powering the next generation of learning and discovery at TELUS Spark.

CALGARY, AB, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Spaces for arts, culture and science play an important role in sparking curiosity, supporting innovation and fostering community connection. We are committed to ensuring these spaces remain modern, accessible and built to inspire the next generation, while giving everyone the opportunity to learn, explore and have fun.

Today, Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Calgary Confederation), announced $879,065 in funding for the TELUS Spark Science Centre. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This investment, through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund, builds on previous funding of $500,000 from the Department of Canadian Heritage to support the science centre's ongoing redevelopment project, including the acquisition of updated audiovisual equipment and accessibility upgrades to ensure inclusive experiences for all visitors.

The supplemental funding announced today will facilitate upgrades to TELUS Spark's digital immersion gallery, including the purchase of two additional high-resolution projectors to ensure reliable and quality programming. Funding will also support the use of Flint, a robotic platform that enables real-time demonstrations of robotics, automation and emerging technologies, by maintaining the specialized software subscription required for its continued operation.

Together, these improvements are helping ensure TELUS Spark's digital infrastructure remains operational, relevant and accessible, allowing visitors to engage in hands-on learning experiences that bring science, art and innovation to life.

Quotes

"By connecting arts with science and technological innovation, the TELUS Spark Science Centre opens the door to new ways of learning, collaboration and critical thinking. By supporting projects like this, we are building spaces of the future where the next generation of Canadians can learn, innovate and create."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"TELUS Spark is aptly named--for 15 years, it has helped spark curiosity, creativity and a passion for discovery in people of all ages. We are proud to support these infrastructure upgrades, which will enhance the Centre's ability to offer innovative learning experiences through modern digital technologies and interactive programming."

--Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament (Calgary Confederation)

"TELUS Spark is grateful for the continued support of Canadian Heritage through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund. This investment enables us to create dynamic, inclusive spaces where science comes to life, reflecting both global perspectives and Indigenous ways of knowing. It ensures we can continue inspiring curiosity and learning for all. TELUS Spark engages hundreds of thousands of Calgarians and tourists in visitor experiences that spark the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers."

--Guy Labine, Chief Executive Officer, TELUS Spark Science Centre

Quick Facts

Attracting more than 400,000 visitors a year, the TELUS Spark Science Centre has engaged audiences through science and engineering since 2011. Inspiring youth with its educational programs, the Centre combines innovative exhibits, interactive workshops and state-of-the-art facilities to create learning experiences for visitors of all ages. TELUS Spark aims to offer unique learning opportunities that connect science to everyday life while also sharing the stories of contemporary Calgary.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund helps improve the conditions that support innovation in the arts, heritage and creative communities. The Fund supports renovation projects and the acquisition of specialized equipment related to arts and heritage cultural spaces.

Related Products

Government of Canada invests in important cultural infrastructure projects in Calgary

Associated Links

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund

TELUS Spark Science Centre

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]