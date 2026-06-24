Secretary of State van Koeverden presents Peace Tower flag to Canada Soccer's Men's National Team as they continue to make Canada proud at the men's FIFA World Cup 2026™

The Secretary of State (Sport) presented Canada Soccer's Men's National Team with a flag that flew atop the Peace Tower, reflecting the unwavering support of fans across the country as the team continues to make Canada proud at the men's FIFA World Cup 2026.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa, met with the players and staff of Canada Soccer's Men's National Team at their practice facility in Vancouver.

During the visit, the Secretary of State presented the team with a Canadian flag that flew atop Parliament Hill's iconic Peace Tower on June 12, the day of Canada's opening match in the men's FIFA World Cup.™ The gesture captured the spirit of a nation united behind its team, reflecting the pride and support felt across Canada as they represent the country on the world stage.

The Secretary of State also stood alongside FIFA and Canada's Men's National team as the team presented FIFA's Unsung Heroes Award for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Volunteer Programme, to recognize a local volunteer whose time, dedication and enthusiasm ensured Canada could welcome the world and deliver a once-in-a-lifetime tournament.

From coast to coast to coast, Canadians are coming together to cheer on the team and share in this historic moment. Whether in stadiums, fan zones, community spaces or living rooms, this collective energy demonstrates the power of sport to bring people together and create lasting memories.

As the team continues to give everything they have in this tournament, with the upcoming match against Switzerland being no exception, the Canadian flag will fly behind them as a reminder that the whole country is standing with the team.

Quotes

"This flag has flown over Parliament Hill, and today it stands as a symbol of the millions of Canadians behind the Men's National Team as they compete on the world stage. They are inspiring a generation and have brought an entire nation together. We are incredibly proud of this team and the class they show in representing Canada.

The flag is also a reminder that moments like these are only possible because of the unsung heroes, the incredible volunteers who give their time, energy and passion to make them happen. From transit stations to the pitch, they have helped showcase the very best of Canada."

--The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport) and Canada's FIFA Sherpa

"On behalf of Canada Soccer, we are grateful for this historic flag and for the unwavering support behind our Men's National Team. The energy coming from across the country is powerful, and we are feeling it every step of the way, including from the volunteers whose commitment and hard work have helped make this tournament possible."

--Peter Augruso, President, Canada Soccer

Quick Facts

Canada is proud to welcome the world and co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026 alongside Mexico and the United States.

Through a one-year special initiative of the Celebrate Canada program, communities across Canada can bring soccer-themed activities to celebrations for National Indigenous Peoples Day, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, Canadian Multiculturalism Day and Canada Day.

The Celebrate Canada program supports celebrations that allow Canadians to appreciate the cultural, ethnic, linguistic and geographic diversity of Canada.

The Government of Canada is providing $800,000 to the Tourism Industry Association of Canada to support Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is bringing tournament-related activities to communities across the country through 40 stops.

Related Products

Photos from the event for media use

Associated Links

Canada welcomes the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Celebrate Canada

National Flag of Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director of Communications, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]