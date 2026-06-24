Statement by Minister Miller and Minister Lightbound on the Fête nationale du Québec

The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark the Fête nationale du Québec.

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, and the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant, made the following statement:

"Happy Fête nationale to all Quebecers!

June 24 is a time to celebrate what unites us and brings us together at the heart of our identity: our French language, our history, our creativity and our deep attachment to our culture.

Over the generations, Quebec has distinguished itself through its boldness, its determination and its ability to reinvent itself. From artists to authors, athletes to builders, engineers to sociologists, women and men from all backgrounds have helped shape our society, advance important social causes, and project Quebec's influence far beyond its borders. Today, we honour this living legacy and the history that continues to unfold, while celebrating a new generation of Quebecers who are innovating, building and moving Quebec forward with pride and ambition.

On this day of celebration, we also recognize the vital contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis Peoples, who work every day to make Quebec a dynamic society, rooted in its territory and its history, with an eye toward the future.

We invite people from all across Quebec to join the many festivities taking place in their communities and to celebrate together what makes the people of Quebec strong and proud.

Happy Fête nationale du Québec!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]