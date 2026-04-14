The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Puthandu, the Tamil New Year

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today, Tamil communities in Canada and around the world unite to mark the New Year. This celebration of renewal, also known as Puthandu, is synonymous with prosperity and harmony for the months to come. It symbolizes not only the beginning of a cycle, but also the resilience needed to face life's everyday obstacles.

For the occasion, families and friends decorate the entrances to their homes with kōlams, patterns drawn directly on the ground using rice powder. After exchanging greetings and gifts while dressed in new clothes, people share traditional meals, strengthening bonds with members of their community. The preparation of Puthandu Sappadu, the Puthandu feast, is particularly important because the dishes are specifically designed to reflect the six primary tastes (sweet, sour, salty, spicy, bitter and astringent), representing the full range of experiences that life offers.

As Canadians of Tamil origin celebrate the start of a new year, we would like to express our gratitude for the many contributions they make to society, particularly in the social, cultural, and economic spheres. We would also like to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that everyone in Canada feels completely safe and free to practise their religion. Respect for every individual, equality, justice and empathy are values that will always be among our top priorities and are rooted in our national identity.

On the occasion of Puthandu, we offer Tamil communities our best wishes for health, happiness and prosperity. Iniya Puthandu Nalvazhthukkal!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]