The Government of Canada celebrates athletes who represented Team Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Adam van Koeverden, Secretary of State (Sport), issued the following statement:

"This year is Canada's year of sport. We are building Canada Strong, from the playground to the podium. Sport supports our communities and produces value, connection, opportunity as well as joy.

Today, we proudly celebrated the Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic athletes, who represented our country at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games. Every time Canadian athletes compete, they represent our country and wear the maple leaf. We couldn't be prouder. Through years of hard work and perseverance, Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes have rose on the world stage, showcasing the very best of Canada while inspiring Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

It was a privilege to recognize their accomplishments alongside parliamentary colleagues and partners from the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee at this celebration.

At the Milano Cortina Winter Games, these remarkable athletes gave us unforgettable moments. Today, we thanked and congratulated each one of them. Together, Team Canada and the Canadian Paralympic Team brought home 36 medals, including 21 Olympic and 15 Paralympic medals. From podium finishes and personal bests to inspiring displays of teamwork and determination, they demonstrated what it means to be Canadian throughout the Games.

As Secretary of State for Sport, I had the opportunity to cheer on and support Canada's Olympic delegation, witnessing firsthand the energy, determination and achievements of our athletes. Later in the Paralympic Games, I was also joined by Minister Patty Hajdu to support Canada's Paralympic Team as they competed on the world stage. Their determination, resilience and accomplishments were truly inspiring and a powerful reflection of what Paralympic sport represents.

Behind every athlete is also a network of support. That is why we also want to thank all coaches, families, friends, national sport organizations, provincial and territorial partners, and private sector supporters, who work together to help athletes succeed from the playground to the podium.

Our world-class teams and athletes deserve a world-class sport system. Today, we are reaffirming that investment in our athletes, highlighting the $755 million our government is investing to strengthen the Canadian sport system, improve access for higher sport participation, host more international sport events, and support our incredible national team athletes.

To all Olympic and Paralympic team athletes who represented Canada at Milano Cortina 2026: Know that Canada is proud of you. Go Canada Go!"

Quick Facts

The Team Canada celebration brings together athletes who competed at the Olympic and Paralympic Games to be officially recognized for their achievements and their contribution to Canada's pride and unity.

Close to 150 athletes who represented Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games were at the celebration.

The Spring Economic Update 2026 proposes to provide $755 million over five years, starting in 2026-27, and $118 million per year afterward, to support Canada's sport system. Through this new investment, the Government of Canada will expand access to sport, create opportunities for Canadians to build meaningful relationships in their communities, make full use of existing and new infrastructure, and support Canada's world class athletes who inspire pride and unity, as we celebrate their accomplishments.

Associated Links

Secretary of State van Koeverden highlights sport investments from Spring Economic Update 2026: Canada Strong for All to build stronger and safer communities

Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games – Sport Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Lauren Hadaller, Chief of Staff, Office of the Secretary of State (Sport), [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]